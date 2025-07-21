Carlos Alcaraz joins Sinner, Djokovic, Draper in making key decision

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his men's singles final against Italy's Jannik Sinner at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has also joined Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, as he is set to skip the 2025 Canadian Open, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Wimbledon champion Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic and British number one Draper have also withdrawn from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto, all of them confirmed on Sunday.

According to a report by a Spanish newspaper, Alcaraz will be skipping the Canadian Open, which will be held from July 27 to August 7.

The world number two was defeated by Sinner in a high-voltage four-set Wimbledon final on July 13, snapping the Spaniard's 24-match winning streak.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is resting to be fully ready for the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, which begins on August 8.

Carlos Alcaraz was also absent from the 2024 edition of the Canada Masters in Montreal.

On Sunday, world number one Sinner said that after discussing with his team, he decided to pull out of the tournament as he wants to recover from an injured right elbow. He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover," Sinner said.

Novak Djokovic cited his groin injury for his withdrawal from the tournament in Canada, which he has won four times.

Draper suffered an arm injury, which will keep him away from tennis for at least a month before the US Open at the end of August.

Draper is set to miss the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, hoping to be fully fit for the US Open.