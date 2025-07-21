Jahangir Khan PSA Challenger Series 2025 to kick off in Karachi on July 22

An undated picture of former Pakistan squash player Jahangir Khan. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The ninth edition of the Jahangir Khan PSA Challenger Series 3K will run from July 22 to 26 here at the Jahangir Khan Sports Club, the tournament organisers announced on Monday.

According to the details, the upcoming edition of the tournament, sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), will feature a total of 32 players competing for the glittering trophy and also for a prize money of PKR 100,000, with action to get underway daily at noon.

Out of the 32 players, the top eight seeded players, including Tayyab Aslam, Muhammad Ammad, Saddam Ul Haq and Qasim Noorani, received byes into the second round.

The Jahangir Khan series, launched as a PSA event in 2023, serves as an opportunity for emerging and lower-ranked national players to earn international ranking points and gain exposure on the global squash circuit.

Tournament director Muhammad Naveed Alam reiterated that the Jahangir Khan PSA Challenger Series 2025 will continue to uplift local talent besides serving as a platform to compete and progress.

“Alhamdulillah, this initiative continues to grow stronger. Our goal has always been to uplift local talent and provide them with a platform to compete and progress,” said the tournament director.

It is pertinent to mention that besides serving as a launching pad to the emerging talent, the event also stands as a tribute to national legend Jahangir Khan, who brought several laurels to the country amid his illustrious career.