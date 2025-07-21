Saud Shakeel says Pakistan Shaheens ‘fully prepared’ for England tour

Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel speaks to PCB Digital at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on July 21, 2025. — PCB

BECKENHAM: Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel expressed confidence in his team’s preparations for their multi-format tour of England, scheduled to get underway on Tuesday.

Saud, while talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital on the eve of their upcoming assignment, shared that the team found ample opportunity to fine-tune their skills despite weather hindrance.

“It takes a couple of days to get used to the conditions of England. Whatever the opportunities we got to prepare, we are progressing well. Since we will start the tour with one-day matches, we started training with the white ball,” said Shakeel.

“There were some weather hindrances; it rained a couple of days, but whatever opportunities we got, we utilised them well,” he added.

The Test cricketer further termed the upcoming tour an ‘opportunity’ for youngsters to attract the selectors by delivering commendable performances.

“They have quite a good bench strength as well. They pick players whom they are looking at for the England team, and our situation is also the same. So, I think it will be a good series,” Shakeel continued.

“We have very talented youngsters, and they all have the opportunity to perform well here and attract the selectors.

“Performing on such tours gives a different kind of confidence, and after that is international cricket. So, it is a good sign and more such tours should be organised.”

For the unversed, Pakistan Shaheens will kick off their tour of England with a three-match one-day series against Professional County Club Select XI, scheduled to run from July 22 to 27.

Squad:

Saud Shakeel (c), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Player support personnel:

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Ali Sufyan (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens One-Day series fixtures:

22 July – v Professional County Club Select XI, The Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham (11am local time)

25 July – v Professional County Club Select XI, The Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham (11am local time)

27 July – v Professional County Club Select XI, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (11am local time)