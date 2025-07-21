Frankfurt accept Liverpool’s deal of £79m for Hugo Ekitike: reports

An undated photo of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. — Instagram/hekitike

Eintracht Frankfurt accepted a deal of £79 million ($106m) from Liverpool to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, international media reported on Monday.

According to reports, the deal consists of an initial fee of £69m ($92.7m) plus £10m ($13.4m) in potential add-ons.

Ekitike is set to sign a six-year contract. He is expected to travel to the UK on Tuesday to complete the deal before having a medical.

It is hoped that Liverpool will be carrying him for their preseason tour of Asia, where they will face AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday in their first match.

Newcastle also made an offer to Frankfurt to sign Ekitike, but the French footballer decided to join the Premier League champions.

Hugo Ekitike, who made 33 appearances for Frankfurt last season, scoring 15 goals, is expected to undergo a medical soon.

Ekitike is also a good provider as well as a scorer. Along with his scoring abilities, he is ranked among the top 6% of forwards in Germany for creating chances last season, thanks to his eight assists.

The French striker was also on top in terms of shots on goal, firing 117 on target in the Bundesliga last campaign, more than any other player.

With his expected goals figure of 21.6, he was the league's second highest.

Ekitike moved from Paris Saint-Germain to join Frankfurt permanently last summer, following a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Ekitike is reported to have already discussed his role with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who assigned him a No. 9 on his side.