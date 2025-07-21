Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta eyes more signings this summer

An undated photo of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. — Instagram/mikelarteta

SINGAPORE: Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is looking forward to further signings in the transfer market and hinted that more new arrivals would be joining their preseason tour to Asia, international media reported on Monday.

Arsenal reached Singapore on Sunday for friendlies against AC Milan and Newcastle United following a visit to Hong Kong, where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur on July 31.

Arteta's summer signings include Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, all part of the 30-man travelling squad. £52 million ($70m) signing Noni Madueke has been given a break following his run with Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

According to reports, negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres with Sporting CP are also in progress as the clubs have agreed on an initial fee of around €63m, but still some conversations are required to finalise the details of around €10m in performance-related add-ons.

Arteta was asked about Gyokeres, but he refused to discuss any player who is not currently part of the Arsenal squad. He said that the depth and quality of the team needs to be improved.

"I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that,” Arteta said.

"There's still a long time in the window. and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market.

“Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.”

Speaking about the new signings, Arteta further stated that new faces bring excitement and energy. They are fully convinced that they can win something, and we are working on them.

"It's like shaking the tree again. Bringing new faces, they bring new excitement, new energy as well. We signed very important players as well. I think everybody feels that the heights have to go to different level and it's what we are seeking," Arteta said.

"They are fully convinced [they can win something]. The good thing is I don't have to convince them. They know how good they are and how close we have been.

"At the end it is those details that make you make the next step which we all want. It's just working on them and realising where they are.”

Arsenal delayed their first training session in Singapore due to heavy rainstorms in the area. They are set to face Milan on Wednesday.