Yorkshire sign star Pakistan opener for remainder of season

Imam-ul-Haq (Right) speaks with teammate Babar Azam during a practice session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on February 21, 2025, ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India. - AFP

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed the signing of Pakistan's star opener, Imam-ul-Haq, as an overseas player for the remainder of the season.

The experienced left-hander will join the squad immediately and is expected to feature in this week’s fixture against Surrey at Scarborough.

He will also be available for the upcoming Metro Bank One Day Cup, as well as the remaining fixtures of the Rothesay County Championship in September.

Imam, the nephew of legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq, holds a first-class batting average of 43 and recently captained Pakistan Television to victory in the domestic first-class President’s Cup in March.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, expressed his excitement over the new addition.

“We’re delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately," Hamilton said.

“Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality," he added.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures.

“We are grateful for the speed in which he has arrived in the country and everyone at the Club is looking forward to working with him through until the end of the season.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 29-year-old has recently fallen out of favor with Pakistan’s national selectors following a dip in form, resulting in his omission from recent international tours.

To date, he has represented Pakistan in 24 Test matches, scoring 1,568 runs at an average of 37.33, including nine fifties and three centuries.

In ODIs, he has played 75 games, amassing 3,152 runs at an impressive average of 47.04, with nine hundreds and 20 half-centuries. His T20I career includes two appearances, scoring a total of 21 runs.

Imam last featured for Pakistan in the 50-over format during the ODI series against New Zealand in April this year. His most recent Test appearance came in 2023 against Australia, while his last T20I outing dates back to 2019.