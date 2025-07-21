Tarik Skubal, Matt Vierling shine as Tigers beat Rangers

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8) follows through on his single against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

ARLINGTON: Matt Vierling hit a two-out single in the eighth, proving to be a deciding run as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Texas Rangers 2-1 here at Globe Life Field on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series.

Vierling delivered a game-winning hit off Rangers reliever Chris Martin, which drove home Gleyber Torres, who had led off the eighth with an infield single and reached second base on Riley Greene's single.

Tyler Holton (5-3) of Rangers, who relieved Tarik Skubal in the seventh inning, was the beneficiary of Vierling's heroics, with Will Vest fanning two over the final one and one-third innings to earn his 16th save.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the second inning when Zach McKinstry singled home Wenceel Perez, who had singled and reached second on a single by Dillon Dingler.

Tarik Skubal retired eight batters consecutively between Corey Seager's double in the first inning and Seager's lead-off single in the fourth.

Kyle Higashioka singled following Adolis Garcia to put runners on the corners. Skubal, who struck out Jonah Heim with his 105th and last pitch of the game, was relieved in favour of Holton. He then delivered a wild pitch that permitted Garcia to score a tying run, which ultimately denied Skubal a win.

Skubal pitched for six and two-thirds innings, permitting a run on four hits with no walks and striking out 11.

Jacob Latz, the starter for the Rangers, also allowed a run on six hits, walked two and struck out three.