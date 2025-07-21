India-Pakistan Champions share points after WCL 2025 clash called off

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions pacer Wahab Riaz (left) and India Champions all-rounder Wahab Riaz during the first season of World Championship of Legends (WCL). - WCL

BIRMINGHAM: The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan Champions and India Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was called off on Sunday at Edgbaston, with both teams being awarded one point each.

According to Indian media reports, the match was declared a no result after the Indian team refused to participate due to internal objections.

The updated points table confirms that both sides share points despite no play taking place.

The decision reportedly stemmed from senior Indian players — including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan — declining to take the field if former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was present in the squad or even at the venue.

In a recent media interaction, Pakistan Champions’ owner Kamil Khan addressed the controversy and confirmed that the WCL 2025 tournament would proceed as scheduled with no changes.

“All remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, if we make it to the final stages, the necessary decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Khan also commented on the issue of point distribution following the canceled fixture.

“If we reach the final, then decisions regarding that will be made then. As for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules,” he asserted.

The incident has drawn concern from the wider cricketing community, with several former players, including Australian pace legend Brett Lee and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, urging stakeholders to keep politics out of sports.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan Champions began their campaign on a winning note, defeating England Champions by five runs in the tournament opener.

Defending a total of 161, the Green Shirts restricted England to 155-3 in their 20 overs, with Sohail Khan bowling a tight final over, conceding only 10 runs when 16 were needed.

For the unversed, Pakistan Champions are set to play their next match against South Africa Champions on July 25 at Grace Road, Leicester.