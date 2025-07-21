Former Pakistan captain urges India to boycott ICC tournaments

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (Left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. - X

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has openly criticised India’s decision to withdraw from a match against Pakistan in the ongoing World Championship of Legends, stating that if India refuses to play Pakistan in one tournament, they should extend that stance to ICC events as well.

The much-anticipated veterans’ clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, was cancelled.

The match was called off after several Indian players, including former opener Shikhar Dhawan, reportedly declined to participate due to escalating tensions between the two nations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt lashed out at India’s approach, questioning the broader message it sends to cricket fans globally.

“The whole world is talking about them. What message have they sent to cricket as a whole and to the fans? What are you trying to show? What are you trying to prove? Now don’t play in the World Cup…don’t play against us in any ICC tournament. Make this a promise," Butt said.

“See, we understand that everything has its place. But now that you are interlinking, don’t play against us at any level or tournament. Not even the Olympics. Please do that. I would love to see," he added.

The left-handed batter also questioned the decision-making process behind India’s withdrawal, suggesting that a handful of individuals may have influenced the rest.

“What is this mindset? I just can’t understand. Who is making this decision? Those 4-5 people who decided not to play, because of them, others, who probably had the mindset to play, felt pressured,” he remarked.

India Champions are led by former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, with a squad comprising several high-profile names, including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Varun Aaron.

On the other hand, Pakistan Champions, captained by Mohammad Hafeez, made a strong start to their campaign by defeating England Champions by five runs in the tournament opener.

Defending a total of 161, Pakistan held England to 155-3, with pacer Sohail Khan delivering a tight final over, conceding only 10 runs when 16 were needed.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Champions will face South Africa Champions in their next fixture on July 25 at Grace Road in Leicester.

For the unversed, the tournament, co-owned by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board, began on July 18 and will conclude with the final on August 2.