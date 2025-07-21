India suffer major setback as two key players ruled out ahead of fourth Test against England

India's all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (left) stands alongside Ravindra Jadeja at the pitch during the end of an over on day three of the third Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 12, 2025. — AFP

MANCHESTER: India's All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match Test series due to a left knee injury, while Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 22-year-old Reddy will return home for further medical assessment and treatment.

Reddy had featured in India’s playing XI during the second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s, making his presence felt with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep suffered his injury while bowling in the nets during a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI medical team is currently monitoring his recovery.

As a precautionary measure and injury cover, pacer Anshul Kamboj, who recently impressed on the India A tour of England, has joined the senior squad in Manchester.

It is pertinent to mention that England defeated India by a narrow margin of 22 runs in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s last week.

Chasing a target of 193, India’s batting lineup collapsed for 170, despite a resilient half-century from Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

England captain Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

With this win, England lead the series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to 27.

India’s updated squad for the fourth Test against England:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.