Shoaib Akhtar rues absence of two pacers after Pakistan’s T20I defeat to Bangladesh

Former Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment following the national team’s underwhelming performance in the first T20I against Bangladesh, which ended in a low-scoring defeat on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Appearing on a local show, Akhtar strongly criticised the team’s approach and mindset, questioning their inability to capitalise on promising starts and adapt tactically during crucial moments.

“Pakistan is still stuck in an era where they fail to capitalise on a good start. Apart from Fakhar [Zaman], there was no resistance,” Akhtar lamented.

“We felt the absence of Shaheen [Afridi] and Naseem [Shah] — I mean, they are specialist T20 bowlers and could have turned the game in our favour. But, as you know, the score was just too low this time, and Bangladesh delivered a clinical and dominant performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took to social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, claiming that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is negatively impacting the country's cricketing structure.

"The T20 national leagues of all countries have benefited their national teams, only the PSL is harming the PCB," Latif wrote.

Bangladesh, riding high on a match-winning half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon, comfortably chased down the modest target of 111 in just 15.3 overs, securing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Debutant Salman Mirza provided early hope for Pakistan with an impressive opening spell. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan for one in the first over and followed it up by removing Bangladesh skipper Litton Das — also for one — in his second, reducing the hosts to 7-2 inside 2.2 overs.

However, a crucial 73-run partnership between Emon and Towhid Hridoy for the third wicket stabilised the chase. Abbas Afridi eventually broke the stand by dismissing Hridoy for 36 off 37 deliveries with the score at 80-3 in the 13th over.

Emon remained composed under pressure, bringing up his second T20I fifty and staying unbeaten on 56. Jaker Ali added a brisk 15* off 10 balls to seal the win for Bangladesh.

For Pakistan, Salman impressed on debut with figures of 2/23 in 3.3 overs, while Abbas Afridi picked up one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled after a promising start. Fakhar Zaman stood tall with a valiant 44 off 34 balls, but lacked support from the other end.

The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 110 in 19.5 overs — their lowest-ever T20I total against Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the Bangladesh bowling attack with figures of 3/22, while Mustafizur Rahman delivered a miserly spell, conceding just six runs and taking two wickets in his three overs.

It is pertinent to mention that the second T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.