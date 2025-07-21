'I feel out of place sharing trophy name with Tendulkar,' says James Anderson

Former England cricketer James Anderson (left) and India's Sachin Tendulkar unveil the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — ECB

MANCHESTER: Former England pacer James Anderson on Sunday opened up about the surreal feeling of having his name placed alongside Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on the newly renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Speaking on British media ahead of the fourth Test between both teams, Anderson admitted he finds it difficult to consider himself in the same league as Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

“I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him on the trophy,” Anderson said.

“I hold him in such high regard. It’s strange, when people talk about my achievements in cricket, it almost feels like they’re talking about someone else. I just can’t quite believe everything that’s come from playing for such a long time.”

The 42-year-old had called a proud moment for himself and his family, especially given the stature of the player he shares the trophy with.

"To have my name associated with Sachin Tendulkar is incredibly humbling. He’s a legend of the game, and it's a proud moment for me and my family," he added.

Historically, Test series between England and India held in England have been played for the Pataudi Trophy, named in honour of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the only cricketer to represent both nations at the Test level.

His son, Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, also a celebrated Indian captain, further solidified the family's cricketing legacy.

The Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first Test between India and England. Meanwhile, series held in India are contested for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

It is pertinent to mention that England defeated India by a narrow margin of 22 runs in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s last week.

Chasing a target of 193, India’s batting lineup collapsed for 170, despite a resilient half-century from Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

England captain Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

With this win, England lead the series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to 27.