Former Pakistan captain blames PSL after first T20I defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan batters Fakhar Zaman (left) and Saim Ayub during the first T20I match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has attributed the national team's poor performance in the first T20I against Bangladesh to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), claiming the league is doing more harm than good to the country’s cricketing structure.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Latif expressed his frustration following Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss in the series opener on Sunday.

"The T20 national leagues of all countries have benefited their national teams, only the PSL is harming the PCB," Latif wrote.

Bangladesh secured a dominant win in the first T20I of the three-match series, thanks to a match-winning half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon.

Chasing a modest target of 111, the hosts were rocked early by debutant Salman Mirza, who made an immediate impact with the new ball.

He dismissed Tanzid Hasan for just one run in the first over and returned to remove Bangladesh captain Litton Das—also for one—in his second over, reducing the hosts to 7-2 in 2.2 overs.

However, Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy steadied the innings with a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket, rescuing Bangladesh from early trouble.

The partnership was eventually broken when Abbas Afridi dismissed Hridoy for 36 off 37 balls, with the score at 80-3 in the 13th over.

Emon, however, remained composed and brought up his second T20I fifty.

He stayed unbeaten on 56 and guided Bangladesh to a comfortable win in just 15.3 overs. Jaker Ali also chipped in with a quick 15 off 10 deliveries as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the series.

For Pakistan, Salman impressed on debut with figures of 2/23 in 3.3 overs, while Abbas Afridi picked up one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan's batting faltered after a solid start. Fakhar Zaman was the lone bright spot with a fighting 44 off 34 balls, but the rest of the lineup collapsed under pressure.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in 19.5 overs—marking their lowest-ever T20I total against Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed led the bowling charge with 3/22, while Mustafizur Rahman was equally effective, claiming 2/6 in his three overs.

For the unversed, the second T20I match of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.