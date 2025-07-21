ICC announces support plan for displaced Afghan women cricketers

An undated picture of Afghanistan women refugee cricketers. — X

SINGAPORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a series of major developments on Sunday following its annual conference in Singapore, including a significant update on its initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and development, the ICC confirmed that Afghan women cricketers living in exile will be provided key engagement opportunities at major international events.

These include participation in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year.

The players will also benefit from high-performance initiatives and domestic playing opportunities, aimed at helping them remain active in the sport despite the challenges they face.

The initiative is being implemented under the supervision of ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja, in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA).

In another major decision, the ICC awarded the hosting rights for the next three ICC World Test Championship finals to England and Wales Cricket Board.

England has hosted all three editions of the WTC final so far, with Lord’s being the venue for last month’s clash between South Africa and Australia.

The ICC also expanded its global membership, welcoming the Timor Leste Cricket Federation and the Zambia Cricket Union as new Associate Members.

Their addition brings the total number of ICC Members to 110, underlining the game’s continued growth in emerging regions.

Meanwhile, USA Cricket has been granted a three-month extension to carry out comprehensive governance reforms. These reforms are expected to include, but are not limited to, the completion of free and fair elections within the stipulated period.

The ICC stressed the importance of these changes in restoring effective governance and accountability.

During the conference, new Associate Member representatives were also elected to the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee.

Gurumurthy Palani of France Cricket, Anuraag Bhatnagar of Cricket Hong Kong (China) and Gurdeep Klair of Cricket Canada will now represent their respective boards on the committee.