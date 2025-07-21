Mitchell Owen shines on debut as Australia crush West Indies in first T20I

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Owen celebrates his half-century on debut, raising his bat during the first T20I against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, on July 20, 2025. — AFP

JAMAICA: Australia edged past the West Indies by three wickets in a thrilling first T20 International of the series, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by debutant Mitchell Owen here at Kingston, Sabina Park on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh elected to field first. The West Indies capitalised on the batting-friendly conditions, posting a competitive total of 189/8 in their 20 overs.

Roston Chase led the charge with an aggressive 60 off 32 balls, hammering two sixes and nine fours.

He was well supported by captain Shai Hope, who struck a powerful 55 off 39 deliveries, featuring three sixes and four boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a quickfire 38 from just 19 balls, while opener Brandon King managed 18.

However, the rest of the West Indian lineup struggled, with six batters failing to reach double figures.

For Australia, pacer Ben Dwarshuis was the standout, claiming 4/36 runs in his full quota. Mitchell Owen, Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly and Nathan Ellis picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Australia chased down the 190-run target with seven wickets down and seven balls to spare, sealing the win in 18.5 overs.

Cameron Green anchored the innings with a blistering 51 off 26 balls, including five sixes and two fours, stabilising the chase after early stumbles.

The hero of the match, however, was debutant Mitchell Owen. The young all-rounder made an immediate impact, following up his bowling effort with a sensational 50 off 27 deliveries.

His innings featured six towering sixes and played a pivotal role in securing the victory for the visitors.

Captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 24 off 17 balls, while Josh Inglis (18), Cooper Connolly (13), and Glenn Maxwell (11) provided brief but useful support.

For the host, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie each took two wickets, while Akeal Hosein chipped in with one.

Debutant Mitchell Owen was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round, match-winning performance.