Hasnain, Ahsan secure second consecutive win at IBSF U-21 Snooker Championship

The collage of pictures shows Pakistan’s rising snooker stars, Hasnain Akhtar (left) and Ahsan Ramzan. — Facebook/MHASnooker/ACBS

MANAMA: Pakistan’s rising snooker stars Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan continued to impress, winning their second consecutive group-stage matches at the ongoing IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday.

In a one-sided contest, Hasnain outclassed Sri Lanka’s Khalid Ghazali with commanding frame scores of 100-01, 111-01 and 67-40.

Earlier, he defeated Hong Kong’s Ka Long Ping 3-0 in his opening match, making a strong statement in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ahsan also maintained a winning streak in the Under-21 category. The former world champion registered a clean 3-0 victory over India’s Bhavya Pepaliya with frame scores of 98-04, 54-32 and 57-46.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s snooker players continued their impressive run on the global stage as Muhammad Asif, Hasnain and Ahsan secured dominant victories in their opening matches at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

The Pakistani trio displayed top-class form in the short-format event, overpowering their international opponents without dropping a single frame.

Veteran cueist Muhammad Asif delivered a flawless performance against Ireland’s J. Chopra.

Ahsan Ramzan extended his winning streak by defeating Oman’s Sami Al-Hamrashdi with a convincing 4-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asif added another feather to his cap last week when he edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 to win the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship, held at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain.

In another major triumph, Hasnain claimed the IBSF World U17 Championship title by outclassing Poland’s Riley Powell 4-0 in the final.

The in-form cueist lost only one frame throughout the tournament and dominated the final with frame scores of 86-7, 73-35, 50-32, and 98-4.

With this victory, Hasnain became the first Pakistani to win the IBSF World Championship in the U17 category.