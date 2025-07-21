Hasnain, Ahsan secure second consecutive win at IBSF U-21 Snooker Championship

Ahsan registers a clean 3-0 victory over India’s Bhavya Pepaliya

By Faizan Lakhani
July 21, 2025
The collage of pictures shows  Pakistan’s rising snooker stars, Hasnain Akhtar (left) and Ahsan Ramzan. — Facebook/MHASnooker/ACBS

MANAMA: Pakistan’s rising snooker stars Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan continued to impress, winning their second consecutive group-stage matches at the ongoing IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday.

In a one-sided contest, Hasnain outclassed Sri Lanka’s Khalid Ghazali with commanding frame scores of 100-01, 111-01 and 67-40. 

Earlier, he defeated Hong Kong’s Ka Long Ping 3-0 in his opening match, making a strong statement in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ahsan also maintained a winning streak in the Under-21 category. The former world champion registered a clean 3-0 victory over India’s Bhavya Pepaliya with frame scores of 98-04, 54-32 and 57-46.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s snooker players continued their impressive run on the global stage as Muhammad Asif, Hasnain and Ahsan secured dominant victories in their opening matches at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

The Pakistani trio displayed top-class form in the short-format event, overpowering their international opponents without dropping a single frame.

Veteran cueist Muhammad Asif delivered a flawless performance against Ireland’s J. Chopra.

Veteran cueist Muhammad Asif delivered a flawless performance against Ireland’s J. Chopra.

Ahsan Ramzan extended his winning streak by defeating Oman’s Sami Al-Hamrashdi with a convincing 4-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asif added another feather to his cap last week when he edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 to win the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship, held at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain.

In another major triumph, Hasnain claimed the IBSF World U17 Championship title by outclassing Poland’s Riley Powell 4-0 in the final.

The in-form cueist lost only one frame throughout the tournament and dominated the final with frame scores of 86-7, 73-35, 50-32, and 98-4.

With this victory, Hasnain became the first Pakistani to win the IBSF World Championship in the U17 category.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Other Sports