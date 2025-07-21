Pakistan batter likely to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad at Yorkshire

An undated picture of star Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. - @YorkshireCCC

Pakistan’s top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq is set to replace Indian star Ruturaj Gaikwad at Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the ongoing County Championship, according to a report by The Cricketer.

Gaikwad, who represents India and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was initially signed by Yorkshire but had to withdraw from the deal due to undisclosed personal reasons.

His withdrawal left the club searching for a reliable replacement at the top of the order, and in a recent development, Yorkshire appears to have identified Imam-ul-Haq as Gaikwad’s likely successor.

Although the signing has not been officially confirmed by the club, Imam’s prior experience in English conditions—having previously represented Somerset in county cricket—makes him a strong candidate to fill the gap.

Notably, Gaikwad has been out of competitive cricket since suffering an elbow fracture during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The injury forced him to exit the tournament midway, prompting MS Dhoni to step in as CSK captain once again. While Gaikwad was named in the India A squad for the England tour, he did not feature in any matches, reportedly due to incomplete recovery.

Imam, on the other hand, has also been away from red-ball cricket for nearly five months.

He last played a First-Class match in March for Pakistan Television, scoring nine and 21 in a game his side eventually won by three wickets. Despite a modest personal performance, the match added to his domestic cricket resume.

The 29-year-old left-hander has also fallen out of favour with Pakistan’s national selectors, having been dropped from recent international tours due to a dip in form.

He has represented Pakistan in 24 Test matches, scoring 1,568 runs at an average of 37.33, including nine fifties and three centuries.

In ODIs, Imam has played 75 matches and amassed 3,152 runs at an impressive average of 47.04, which includes 20 half-centuries and nine hundreds. He has also featured in two T20Is, scoring 21 runs.

For the unversed, he last represented Pakistan in the fifty-over format earlier this year during the ODI series against New Zealand in April.

His most recent Test appearance came in 2023 against Australia, while his last T20I outing was in 2019.