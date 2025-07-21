Shahid Afridi speaks out after WCL 2025 Pakistan-India clash called off

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (Left) and Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan addressed the media during a press conference after the India vs Pakistan Champions clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was called off in Birmingham on July 20. – Geo News

BIRMINGHAM: Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has spoken out following the last-minute cancellation of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match between Pakistan Champions and India Champions on Sunday at Edgbaston.

According to Indian media reports, the match was cancelled due to the refusal of Indian players — namely Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan — to participate, reportedly due to unforeseen tensions between the two nations.

During a recent media conference, Afridi stressed the importance of keeping sports separate from politics.

“We are here to play cricket, and I’ve always said that cricket should be kept away from politics — it should move forward. A player should be a good ambassador, not a source of embarrassment for their country,” Afridi said.

He also criticised the Indian team's sudden change of stance regarding their match against Pakistan Champions.

“We’ve come here to play cricket. If [India] didn’t want to play against Pakistan, they should’ve refused before coming here. But now you’ve arrived, even held practice sessions, and then suddenly changed everything in a single day,” he added.

Afridi also reacted with surprise after learning about the reported conditions set by India for the match to go ahead — one of which allegedly required that Afridi neither participate in nor be present at the stadium.

“I wasn’t going to play anyway,” Afridi said, brushing off the demand with a touch of sarcasm.

Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan confirmed that the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will continue as planned, with no changes to the tournament schedule.

Addressing concerns over potential matchups in the knockout stages, he said necessary decisions will be taken if both teams advance.

“All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams,” he said, possibly referring to the conflicting sides.

He also addressed the issue of points for the canceled match.

“If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then. And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules,” he stated.

The 48-year-old Afridi further emphasised the unifying power of sports and the need for open communication to resolve disputes.

“Sports bring people closer, but if politics gets involved in everything, how will we move forward? Until we sit together and discuss issues, nothing will improve — lack of communication only makes things worse,” he said.

Reflecting on the spirit of the game, he stressed the importance of respectful and friendly interactions among players.

“We’ve come here to play cricket, to have one-on-one interactions and friendly conversations. But sometimes, there’s one bad egg that spoils everything for everyone else,” he added.

Afridi also addressed the controversy surrounding the cancellation of the match, stating that had he known he was the reason, he would have avoided the venue altogether.

“If I had known the match was being stopped because of me, I wouldn’t have even gone to the ground. But cricket should go on. What is Shahid Afridi in front of cricket? Nothing,” he said.

“The game comes first. As a sport, cricket is the biggest thing. Bringing politics into it or an Indian cricketer saying he won’t play against Pakistan — then don’t play, just sit out. But sports is bigger, cricket is bigger, and it’s bigger than Shahid Afridi too,” he concluded.