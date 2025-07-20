Darwin Nunez scores trick as Liverpool outclass Stoke City

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their second goal at Deepdale in Preston on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick in the first half for Liverpool as the Reds outclassed Stoke City 5-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday.

Nunez, who has been linked with Napoli, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich, had put Liverpool 3-0 up within 20 minutes of kickoff.

Rio Ngumoha netted a deflected shot, and Federico Chiesa also scored as Arne Slot's side completed a dominating victory at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre.

Florian Wirtz, for whom Liverpool broke their transfer record, signing him from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, made his debut.

Ibrahima Konaté, Cody Gakpo, Kostas Tsimikas, and Ryan Gravenberch were brought in at the break, as well as new signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, as Liverpool made 10 changes.

Giorgi Mamardashvili started in goal for Liverpool before being replaced by Ármin Pécsi while Alisson Becker was rested.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Liverpool have agreed to a record-breaking deal worth over £78m ($105 m), potentially reaching £82m ($110m) for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool initially targeted Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, but after the Magpies denied the offer, the Reds made Ekitike their top priority.

Isak also missed United's 4-0 preseason defeat to Celtic on Saturday. Manager Eddie Howe said that he missed the match due to speculation about his future. However, the coach was confident that Isak would remain at Newcastle amid interest from Liverpool.

First half XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Nyoni, Jones, Wirtz; Salah, Nunez, Ngumoha.

Second half XI: Mamardashvili (Pecsi 59′); Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Endo, Gakpo; Frimpong, Doak (Stephenson 74′), Chiesa.

Subs not used: Misciur, Pilling

Goals: Nunez (3), Ngumoha, Chiesa