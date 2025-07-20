Third injury blow hits India ahead of fourth England Test

MANCHESTER: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to miss the remainder of the Test series in England after sustaining a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday.

Scans later revealed ligament damage, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future.

This setback adds to India's growing list of injury concerns ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester, beginning July 23.

Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are also nursing injuries that may prevent their participation in the upcoming match.

In response, India have added Anshul Kamboj to the squad as a seam-bowling replacement.

India's bowling resources are already stretched thin due to workload management plans, which have limited Jasprit Bumrah’s involvement in the series to just three out of five Tests.

Bumrah featured in the first and third Tests, and India are reportedly "leaning towards" playing him in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, aided by the eight-day break between matches.

Reddy had missed the series opener in Leeds but featured in the second and third Tests. He had a quiet outing in Birmingham, managing only two runs and six wicketless overs.

However, he made a significant impact in the second Test at Lord’s, where he dismissed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in a single over during the first innings, and removed Crawley again in the second innings.

He also contributed with the bat, scoring 30 and 13 runs across the two innings.

Reddy was likely to be in contention for the fourth Test, possibly competing with Dhruv Jurel for a place in the XI, especially if wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, recovering from a finger injury, is selected as a specialist batter.

India have maintained the balance of playing a seam-bowling all-rounder in all three Tests so far, with Shardul Thakur featuring in the first match and Reddy replacing him in the next two.

If India opt to continue with that strategy, Thakur could return to the side in Manchester.

For the unversed, England currently lead the five-match series 2-1.