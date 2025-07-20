South Africa knock Zimbabwe out of tri-series final race

South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen (Left) and Rubin Hermann add 106 runs together during the tri-series clash against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 20, 2025. - Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: South Africa eliminated Zimbabwe from contention for the tri-series final with a clinical seven-wicket win on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

A composed chase, led by Rubin Hermann's career-best 63 and captain Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 52, ensured South Africa overhauled Zimbabwe’s 144/6 in just 17.2 overs.

Opting to bowl first under overcast conditions, South Africa made three changes to field the same XI that played Zimbabwe in their tournament opener.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, were forced to take the field without their pace spearhead, Blessing Muzarabani, who was unavailable due to a family bereavement.

South Africa’s bowlers made early inroads, using swing and seam movement effectively. Debutant Wessly Madhevere managed Zimbabwe’s first boundary only in the third over with a chip over mid-on, followed by a pull shot for four.

However, he fell soon after trying to clear mid-off. Clive Madande briefly counterattacked with a six but became Corbin Bosch’s second wicket, leaving Zimbabwe reeling at 29/2 by the end of the powerplay—the lowest powerplay score of the series.

Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett attempted a recovery, but Raza’s dismissal for 11 slowed the momentum again.

Bennett, however, found form post the drinks break. Zimbabwe added their second 50 runs in just 28 balls, thanks to Bennett’s aggressive stroke play and support from Ryan Burl.

Bennett reached his fourth T20I half-century with a six over long-off in the 15th over, pushing Zimbabwe to 113/3.

However, their hopes of a strong finish fizzled out. Ngidi dismissed Bennett with a clever slower ball, ending a 78-run stand. Zimbabwe then lost quick wickets and could manage only one boundary in the last four overs, finishing on 144/6.

In response, South Africa lost Lhuan-dre Pretorius early, but van der Dussen kept the innings steady.

Hermann upped the ante, smashing boundaries and sixes to keep the asking rate under control. He brought up his maiden T20I fifty in style and dominated Zimbabwe’s bowling with clean hitting.

Despite losing Hermann to Ngarava in the 16th over, van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis ensured there were no further hiccups, sealing the win in the 18th over.