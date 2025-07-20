Manchester United eye Randal Kolo Muani of PSG, Mbeumo deal done

An undated photo of Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford (left) and Randal Kolo Muani of PSG. — Instagram

Manchester United contacted Randal Kolo Muani as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looked to sell the French striker and agreed a deal worth over £70 million ($94m) with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, international media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, United and Aston Villa have contacted Kolo Muani, who has three years left on his contract.

If Ollie Watkins is sold, then Villa will make quick moves to sign the French footballer, as the English striker has been linked with the Red Devils.

Newcastle United are also in the race amid Alexander Isak's transfer talks, but for now, Yoane Wissa of Brentford is their top priority.

However, after all these, Old Trafford may be the likeliest destination for Kolo Muani.

French media reported that Kolo Muani has become the top priority of Ruben Amorim’s side after he returned to PSG from a loan spell at Juventus.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Manchester United agreed a deal worth over £70 million ($94m) with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian has undergone a medical and agreed on all personal terms before a move to Old Trafford.

The official announcement has to be made on Sunday or Monday as Manchester is set to travel to the United States on Tuesday for three pre-season games.

The Cameroon international is set to become Ruben Amorim’s third signing of the summer following forward Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Wolves and left-back Diego Leon.

Mbeumo, who transferred from Troyes to join the Bees in 2019, will become Brentford's biggest ever sale.

The 25-year-old impressed everyone last season with his striking abilities, scoring 20 Premier League goals, and several clubs were interested in him, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, Bryan Mbeumo chose to join United.