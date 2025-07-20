Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper pull out of Canadian Open

This collage of pictures shows Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner (left), Novak Djokovic (centre) and Jack Draper. — Reuters

TORONTO: Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and British number one Jack Draper have withdrawn from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto ahead of the US Open, international media reported on Sunday.

World number one Sinner said that after discussing with his team, he decided to pull out of the tournament as he wants to recover from an injured right elbow.

He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final on July 13 to win his first Wimbledon men's title and take his revenge after suffering a title defeat to the latter in Paris.

Novak Djokovic cited his groin injury for his withdrawal from the tournament in Canada, which he has won four times.

Draper suffered an arm injury, which will keep him away from tennis for at least a month before the US Open at the end of August.

Draper is set to miss the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, hoping to be fully fit for the US Open.

The British No. 1 last played in Wimbledon, where he lost to Marin Cilic in the second round.

Jack Draper provided the news of his withdrawal in a social media post, saying his injury is not serious, but he wants to be fully fit for the rest of the season.

"After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season," he said.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati.

"See you in NYC!"