Salman Ali Agha opens up after defeat in first T20I against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the post-match presentation after losing the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

MIRPUR: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opened up after defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Salman reflected on the team’s performance and the challenges faced on the pitch.

"It was not enough runs. We started well but we kept on losing wickets. We will sit down and talk about and next game we will have to be better. Whenever you come to Bangladesh, you expect these kind of pitches," Agha said.

The all-rounder also emphasised the importance of adapting to local conditions and executing plans more efficiently.

"In Bangladesh you hardly get good pitches. We had to rotate the strike more. The bowlers bowled well, when you are defending 110, there is no margin for error. That's how T20 goes - we have to keep improving and wins and losses come with that," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening match thanks to a match-winning half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon.

Chasing a modest target of 111, the hosts suffered early setbacks as debutant Salman Mirza struck twice in his opening spell.

He removed Tanzid Hasan for just one run in the first over and followed it up with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Litton Das—also for one—in his second over, leaving the home side struggling at 7-2 in 2.2 overs.

Parvez Hossain and Towhid Hridoy then steadied the innings with a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket, rebuilding Bangladesh’s chase after the early collapse.

The stand was eventually broken by Abbas Afridi, who dismissed Hridoy for 36 off 37 balls, with Bangladesh at 80-3 in 12.3 overs.

Emon continued his fine form, anchoring the chase with a composed knock. He brought up his second T20I fifty and remained unbeaten on 56, guiding Bangladesh to victory in 15.3 overs.

Jaker Ali chipped in with 15 off 10 deliveries to help Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the series.

For Pakistan, Salman Mirza impressed on debut with figures of 2/23 in 3.3 overs, while Abbas Afridi picked up one wicket.

Batting first, Pakistan’s innings derailed quickly after a promising start. Fakhar Zaman scored a fighting 44 off 34 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup crumbled.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in 19.5 overs—their lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed starred with 3/22, while Mustafizur took 2/6. The second T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.