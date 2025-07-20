Tyson Fury calls out Usyk after Dubois victory

This collage of pictures shows British boxer Tyson Fury (left) and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/Reuters

British boxer Tyson Fury called out undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian knocked out 'Gypsy King's' countryman Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, after suffering a second defeat to Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh earlier this month announced that former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also confirmed his comeback by posting on social media.

Fury shared a poster on Instagram with the caption: "April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. contact @spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets."

Fury, in a recent Instagram video, said that he is the only man who can beat Usyk after the Ukrainian came out victorious against Dubois.

“Massive shout-out to Oleksandr Usyk. He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois. But he knows there is only one man who can beat him. I did it twice before and the world knows it,” Fury said.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, said that the British heavyweight is up for a trilogy against Usyk but confirmed WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker is next in line.

“Tyson has made it clear he would love to fight at Wembley,“ Warren said.

“But Joe Parker deserves his shot.”

Usyk has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Oleksandr Usyk dominated the first four rounds and dropped Dubois early in the fifth in their rematch. He then flattened the British opponent with a left hook later in the round to claim the victory in front of an audience of approximately 90,000.