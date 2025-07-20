Host nation confirmed for next three ICC WTC finals

South Africa dethroned Australia to lift the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 throne at Lord's in London. - ICC

SINGAPORE: England has officially been confirmed as the host nation for the next three ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals — in 2027, 2029, and 2031 — following its successful organisation of the previous three finals since the tournament's inception in 2021.

The decision was ratified during the ICC's annual conference held this week in Singapore, cementing a move that had been widely anticipated since Lord’s hosted the most recent final, where South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets last month.

Despite speculation that the finals might shift to India starting from 2027, the ICC praised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its “proven track record in hosting recent finals,” ultimately deciding to retain England as the host.

Richard Gould, Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), welcomed the decision with great enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of hosting the prestigious events in the coming years.

"We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals," Gould said.

"It's a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games. Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions," he added.

The ICC remains committed to staging the WTC finals in June — early in the English summer — a slot that aligns well with the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and avoids scheduling clashes with other major international fixtures.

England’s unique ability to attract sell-out crowds for neutral Test matches played a crucial role in the decision.

This was evident at the 2023 final at The Oval, where Australia triumphed over India, as well as during the inaugural 2021 final held at the Ageas Bowl under COVID-19 restrictions.

Gould acknowledged England’s hosting strengths while also recognising the possibility of future rotation.

"We don't think that we've got any absolute right to be the continual host of the WTC [final], but there are advantages to having it here.

"Irrespective of who gets into the final, we will sell it out… We're probably the only member nation within the ICC that could deliver that. We recognise that perhaps others would like to take it around the world at some point… But the worry is if you move it, end up with two neutral teams, and don't get a crowd, the whole thing could devalue and deflate pretty quickly."

However, no official decision has been made yet on whether Lord's will continue to serve as the preferred venue for future finals.