NBA Hall of Famer Haywood excited about league's return to Seattle, Las Vegas

An undated photo of NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood. — Instagram/spencerhaywood24

LOS ANGELES: NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood says people of Seattle and Las Vegas are excited after the speculation that both cities could soon get new franchises was fueled by recent meetings.

Seattle has had no NBA team since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City to become Thunder in 2008.

Las Vegas, which has never hosted an NBA franchise, has become a hub of sports in recent years, lifted by the success of the WNBA's Aces and the NHL's Golden Knights.

Haywood, referring to discussions involving NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors in Las Vegas this week, said that the news of the meeting has been exciting for the people of Seattle and Las Vegas.

"They just had the meetings yesterday. Adam and everyone - Seattle, and Las Vegas. So that's pretty exciting," Haywood said.

"I live in Las Vegas and I was just up in Seattle. We just put up a statue for Lenny Wilkins. We're getting ready."

Haywood, who played for the Sonics alongside fellow Hall of Famer Wilkins, further stated that their memorabilia is being kept safe at the Hall of Fame until the team returns.

"All my stuff, Lenny Wilkins' stuff, and Gary Payton's stuff is in storage at the Hall of Fame for when they come back," he said with a smile.

The former Olympian, Haywood, said that the fans are hungry for basketball in Seattle, where people gathered in large numbers to honour Wilkins despite the absence of a team.

"The fans are hungry. We had thousands of people who came out for a statue unveil of Lenny Wilkins, with no team," Haywood said.

Haywood also acknowledged the passion for sports in Las Vegas, as well, where construction has recently started on a new stadium for Major League Baseball's Athletics.

"Same thing with Las Vegas. We have seen it with the Aces, they've won championships. Same thing for the Golden Knights," he said.

"Sports is a good thing."

Commissioner Silver has previously hinted at the expansion of a 30-team league with Seattle and Las Vegas considered the front runners, but the official announcement is yet to be made.