Pakistan register two unwanted records against Bangladesh in first T20I

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and Saim Ayub during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan registered an unwanted record during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday, as the visitors were bowled out for just 110 runs — their lowest total against Bangladesh in T20I history.

It was also the first time that Pakistan were dismissed entirely by the Tigers in this format.

The previous lowest total for the national team against Bangladesh was 127-5, recorded back in 2021 during a successful run chase.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan began with promise as openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub found early boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, the momentum was short-lived when Saim was dismissed for six in the second over by Taskin Ahmed, leaving Pakistan at 18-1 in 1.5 overs.

Mohammad Haris struck a boundary off Mahedi Hasan but fell on the next delivery, reducing Pakistan to 32-2 in 3 overs.

Skipper Agha Salman struggled against Tanzim Hasan Sakib and was eventually dismissed for just 3 off 9 balls.

Bangladesh continued to apply pressure as Mustafizur Rahman removed Hassan Nawaz for a duck in the 6th over, with Pakistan reeling at 41-4.

The collapse continued when Mohammad Nawaz was run out following a miscommunication, pushing Pakistan further into trouble at 46-5 in 7.4 overs.

Fakhar was the only batter to show resilience, scoring a crucial 44 off 34 balls. However, a mix-up with Khushdil Shah resulted in his run out, leaving the team at 70-6 in 11.3 overs.

Abbas Afridi provided some late resistance with three sixes, while Khushdil attempted to steady the innings.

Their 33-run stand ended when Mustafizur dismissed Khushdil for 17, with the score at 103-7 in 16.2 overs.

The right-arm pacer then returned to clean up the tail, dismissing Faheem Ashraf (5), running out debutant Salman Mirza for a duck, and ending the innings by removing Abbas Afridi for 22.

Taskin led the attack with three wickets, while Mustafizur claimed two. Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took one wicket each, as Bangladesh's disciplined bowling effort dismantled Pakistan’s batting order.