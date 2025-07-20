Dana White rules out Jon Jones' comeback at UFC White House event

Dana White (Left), CEO of the UFC gestures at Madison Square Garden, in New York on October 27, 2024 and undated photo of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. — Reuters/Instagram

UFC CEO Dana White ruled out Jon Jones' comeback at the White House event, saying ‘I just can’t risk putting him in big positions,’ international media reported on Sunday.

For a long time, Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

But after United States President Donald Trump recently revealed that a UFC White House event is among the plans to be part of next year’s July 4 celebrations, Jones expressed interest in the event.

In a post on X, Jones, as an inactive fighter, expressed his interest in competing outside one of the world’s most important buildings.

“Fighting at the White House? (eyes emoji)”

And he suggested the wheels were already in motion in a follow-up post.

“Just re-entered the testing pool, which lasted about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open,” Jones wrote on X.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO White has shut down the idea. Speaking at a press conference after UFC 318 in Louisiana on Saturday, he was asked about Jones’ return, to which he replied ‘I can’t risk it.'

“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White explained.

“You know how I felt about him. You know I can’t risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot and have something go wrong – especially the White House card.”