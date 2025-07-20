Parvez Emon stars as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in T20I series opener

Bangladesh batter Tanzid Hasan and Pervaz Hossain Emon during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 10, 2025. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a match-winning half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon.

Chasing a modest target of 111, the hosts suffered early setbacks as debutant Salman Mirza struck twice in his opening spell.

He removed Tanzid Hasan for just one run in the first over and followed it up with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Litton Das—also for one—in his second over, leaving the home side struggling at 7-2 in 2.2 overs.

Parvez Hossain and Towhid Hridoy then steadied the innings with a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket, rebuilding Bangladesh's chase after the early collapse.

The stand was eventually broken by Abbas Afridi, who dismissed Hridoy for 36 off 37 balls, with Bangladesh at 80-3 in 12.3 overs.

Emon continued his fine form, anchoring the chase with a composed knock. He brought up his second T20I fifty and remained unbeaten on 56, guiding Bangladesh to victory in 15.3 overs.

Jaker Ali chipped in with 15 off 10 deliveries to help Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the series.

For Pakistan, Salman Mirza impressed on debut with figures of 2/23 in 3.3 overs, while Abbas Afridi picked up one wicket.

Batting first, Pakistan showed early promise through openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, who found boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, the momentum quickly faded.

Saim was dismissed for six by Taskin Ahmed in the second over, and Mohammad Haris followed soon after, hitting a boundary off Mahedi Hasan before being bowled on the next ball.

Skipper Agha Salman struggled to get going and fell to Tanzim Hasan Sakib for just three.

The pressure mounted as Mustafizur Rahman removed Hassan Nawaz for a duck, reducing Pakistan to 41-4. Mohammad Nawaz’s run-out due to a miscommunication further dented Pakistan’s hopes, leaving them at 46-5 in 7.4 overs.

Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer, scoring a resilient 44 off 34 balls. However, his innings was cut short following another mix-up, this time with Khushdil Shah, resulting in a run-out at 70-6.

Abbas Afridi offered some late resistance, smashing three sixes, while Khushdil tried to stabilise the innings. Their 33-run stand was broken when Mustafizur dismissed Khushdil for 17, leaving Pakistan at 103-7 in 16.2 overs.

Taskin Ahmed returned to dismantle the lower order, dismissing Faheem Ashraf (5), running out debutant Salman Mirza for a duck, and eventually removing Afridi for 22 to wrap up the innings.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in 19.5 overs—marking their lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed led the bowling charge with figures of 3/22, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2/6. Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with a wicket apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the second T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.