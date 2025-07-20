Max Holloway beats Dustin Poirier in his final fight

Max Holloway shakes hands with Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center on Jul 19, 2025. — Reuters

NEW ORLEANS: Dustin Poirier could not get the victory in his final fight of his storied UFC career against Max Holloway here at the Smoothie King Centre on Saturday.

The match delivered an electrifying final 15 seconds when Holloway and the retiring Poirier traded blows in Round 5.

The match resulted in a victory after a unanimous decision on the three judges' cards 48-47, 49-46, 49-46 for lightweight champion Holloway.

Holloway was classy in victory against Poirier, as he had lost the first two fights of the series before returning the favour in Louisiana native Poirier's last MMA bout.

Holloway accepted that he fought against the baddest man and praised his opponent, encouraging others to applaud or recognise Poirier.

"The baddest man alive, bro. Give it up for Dustin Poirier," said Holloway.

A first-round knockdown from the Hawaiian set the tone early as Holloway nearly finished Poirier (30-10), but his 36-year-old opponent persevered.

It is pertinent that in the fourth round, Poirier had less energy left, but revealed during the post-fight that he was impressed that the former featherweight champion Holloway's striking was still as sharp as ever.

Poirier said regarding Holloway that he was expecting him to be much harder and accepted that when he is in front, it is tough to deal with.

"I thought he was going to be in here cracking a little bit harder, which he was," Poirier said.

"This guy is tough to deal with when he's in front of you. He's slick. He's crafty. He's fast. He's the (BMF) champ. I got nothing but respect for Max, man. He's one of the good guys."