Christian Wuck hopes players will be recovered ahead of semi-final

Germany's Lea Schuller comes on as a substitute to replace Giovanna Hoffmann as coach Christian Wuck looks on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

SWITZERLAND: German coach Christian Wuck urged that players will be healed and mentally recover in time for Wednesday's Euro 2025 semi-final against Spain, following a 6-5 victory on penalties against France here at the St. Jakobs-Park on Saturday.

France started aggressively, courtesy of midfielder Grace Geyoro, who scored the first goal and provided a decent start within 15 minutes.

Germany, on their comeback, managed to score. Defender Sjoeke Nusken

Scored the goal to take the game 1-1 draw after extra time.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's star shootout performance as she scored from the spot and saved two of France's penalties to send the Germans through.

German coach Wueck told reporters that he is hoping that the team will recover ahead of the semi-final. He added that the game was emotional, but they enjoyed it.

"We just have to shake this pain off, look at who we have as resources. We need to take action, the doctors, physical therapists and our staff have to intervene, and I hope we can recover the players within three days," Wueck said.

"Of course, this game was very emotional because of our progression but in football, half of the worth is due to emotions and I think that's what decided for this game. Everybody who has enjoyed our win knows that."

After losing 4-1 to Sweden, Wueck’s team faced injuries from their tough win over France, but their mental strength helped them reach the semifinals.

Germany take on Spain in their semi-final in Zurich on Wednesday, with reigning champions England facing Italy the day before in Geneva.