Liverpool agree deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike

An undated photo of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. — Instagram/hekitike

Liverpool have agreed to a record-breaking deal worth over £78m ($105 m), potentially reaching £82m ($110m) for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, international media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, Liverpool initially targeted Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but after the Magpies denied the offer, the Reds made Ekitike their top priority.

Newcastle also made an offer to Frankfurt to sign Ekitike, but the French footballer decided to join the Premier League champions.

The 23-year-old, who made 31 appearances for Frankfurt last season, scoring 15 goals, is expected to undergo a medical soon.

Hugo Ekitike is also a good provider as well as a scorer. Along with his scoring abilities, he is ranked among the top 6% of forwards in Germany for creating chances last season, thanks to his eight assists.

Ekitike was also on top in terms of shots on goal, firing 117 on target in the Bundesliga last campaign, more than any other player.

With his expected goals figure of 21.6, he was the league's second highest.

Ekitike moved from Paris Saint-Germain to join Frankfurt permanently last summer, following a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, reports are also there that Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of €67.5m for Luis Diaz.

However, the German champions believe the Colombian winger is keen to join them, and they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. Last campaign was the most successful of Díaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Liverpool are not ready to sell the 28-year-old and do not want any further bids.