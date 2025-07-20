Manchester United boss Amorim admits midfield lacks pace after goalless draw with Leeds

An undated picture of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted there is still plenty of work to do, citing a lack of pace in midfield, after his side began their pre-season preparations with a goalless draw against Leeds United at Friends Arena on Saturday.

United are coming off one of their worst Premier League campaigns in recent history, having also fallen short in the Champions League. Their season ended with a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The performance against newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm did little to inspire confidence, despite the presence of new signing Matheus Cunha in the starting lineup.

Amorim acknowledged his team struggled and noted that Leeds were able to bypass United’s press by consistently winning second balls.

“We suffered a little bit when we tried to press high. They kicked the ball long, won the second ball and were a danger in those moments,” Amorim said.

He highlighted midfield as a particular area of concern.

“We lack pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, it makes progressing the ball difficult. But we did create chances. There’s still a lot to do, but it was our first test against a Premier League side, using two different teams, so it was a good challenge.”

“As a group, we have a lot to improve, the speed of play, the details. But we will get better,” he concluded.

Manchester United will continue their pre-season tour with a match against West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.