Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in first T20I

MIRPUR: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Head to Head:
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 22 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just three occasions.
Form Guide:
Both teams will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum. The Men in Green registered a 3-0 home series win over Bangladesh in May, while the Bengal Tigers recently clinched a historic 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh: W, W, L, L, L (Most recent first)
Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L
