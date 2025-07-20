Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in first T20I

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (left) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss time ahead of the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

MIRPUR: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Head to Head:

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 22 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just three occasions.

Matches played: 22

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 3

Form Guide:

Both teams will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum. The Men in Green registered a 3-0 home series win over Bangladesh in May, while the Bengal Tigers recently clinched a historic 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh: W, W, L, L, L (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L