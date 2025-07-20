Usyk knocks out Dubois to become undisputed heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk in action against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round here at Wembley Stadium to become the undisputed heavyweight champion again, further cementing his status as one of the greats of his generation on Saturday.

Usyk has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Oleksandr Usyk dominated the first four rounds and dropped Dubois early in the fifth in their rematch. He then flattened the British opponent with a left hook later in the round to claim the victory in front of an audience of approximately 90,000.

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Usyk apologised to Dubois, saying it is a sport and his people wanted this win. He said that he now wants to rest for three months.

"I'm sorry [Dubois], it's sport. My people wanted this win," Usyk said after the match.

"Nothing is next. It's enough. Next, I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest."

Dubois, who defended the IBF title against Anthony Joshua in September, applauded Usyk and said he will make a comeback.

"I have to commend him on the performance, I gave everything I had. Take no credit away from that man, I'll be back. I was just fighting, trying to pick up round by round. It is what it is," Dubois said.