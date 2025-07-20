Commentary panel announced for Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I series

Former Chairman of the PCB Ramiz Raja is pictured during day two of the Second Test Match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Multan, Pakistan. - AFP

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, set to begin at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The five-member commentary team includes former Pakistan Test captain Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja along with former Bangladesh international Athar Ali Khan, along with Samannoy Ghosh, Mazhar Uddin Omi and Shamim Chowdhury.

The hosts will be aiming to avenge their previous 3-0 series defeat, which took place in Pakistan earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the second and third T20Is are scheduled to be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24, respectively.

Overall, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on only three occasions.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin.