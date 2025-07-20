Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen undergoes surgery ahead of WTA tour

China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen on Saturday announced that she will be taking a short break from the WTA Tour after undergoing elbow surgery.

The Chinese tennis star announced on Saturday, confirming that she had arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow on Friday.

Zheng, who won the women’s singles gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was eliminated in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in June by Czech player Katerina Siniaková.

“This marks the beginning of my recovery journey,” Zheng wrote on Instagram.

“Over the next few weeks and months, I’ll be focusing entirely on rehab, doing everything I can to come back stronger and healthier.”

The 22-year-old emphasised that the break will be temporary and is aimed at helping her return to the court in top form.

“This is just a short break, and I see it as a necessary step toward a better version of myself on the court,” she added.

Zheng has had a remarkable rise in the sport. In October 2024, she claimed her fifth WTA title at the prestigious Pan Pacific Open in Japan.

Although she has yet to win a Grand Slam title, Zheng was a finalist at the 2024 Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals of the US Open twice, and also made it to the last eight at this year's French Open.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, is scheduled to begin on August 24 at Flushing Meadows in New York. It remains unclear if Zheng will be fit in time to compete.