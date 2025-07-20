Champions League T20 set to return in 2026: reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players celebrate with the Champions League T20 trophy. — X

SINGAPORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to revive the men’s T20 Champions League, with the tournament expected to be held in September 2026, international media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, the decision to bring back the defunct competition was taken during the ICC’s recent annual meetings in Singapore.

The proposal reportedly received support from several major ICC member nations, marking a significant step toward the re-establishment of the tournament, which last took place in 2014.

Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia is likely to provide financial backing for the revamped league. Saudi Arabia is also being considered as a potential host for future editions of the competition, reflecting its growing interest and investment in global sports.

One of the key logistical challenges yet to be addressed is determining which club or franchise players will represent, especially given the rapid expansion of domestic T20 leagues worldwide.

Under proposed guidelines, players may be permitted to participate in a minimum of two and a maximum of five franchise leagues annually.

The T20 Champions League was originally launched in 2008 as a collaboration between cricket boards from India, Australia, and South Africa.

The tournament ran until 2014 but was eventually discontinued after its commercial partner at the time reportedly withdrew following substantial financial losses.

While the structural and financial framework of the revived league has yet to be finalised, discussions are ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention that the last edition of the league featured four teams from India, two each from South Africa and Australia, and one team each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the West Indies. The tournament has not been held since then.