Lionel Messi stars as Inter Miami down New York Red Bulls in MLS clash

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi signals against Nashville SC during the second half at Chase Stadium on Jul 12, 2025. — Reuters

HARRISON: Lionel Messi scored twice and provided two assists to lead Inter Miami to a commanding 5-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in their MLS clash on Saturday.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Emil Forsberg curled in a corner that disrupted Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo’s vision.

Alexander Hack capitalised on the moment and slotted it home, despite close marking from Federico Redondo.

However, Inter Miami responded dominantly. Telasco Segovia scored twice before halftime, helping the visitors flip the deficit into a 3-1 lead at the break.

Messi played a pivotal role in the turnaround, assisting both of Segovia's goals before scoring one himself.

Messi, who had his streak of five consecutive MLS games with multiple goals snapped last week, returned to form with a brace, netting in the 60th and 75th minutes, to put the game out of reach.

Inter Miami have now won six of their last seven MLS matches, continuing their strong form following their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup.

With Saturday’s performance, Messi increased his tally to 18 goals in MLS this season and has now contributed to 27 goals overall.

The New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, failed to build on their recent momentum and have now lost to Inter Miami for the second time this season. They also missed the chance to notch back-to-back home wins.

Goalkeeper Rios Novo made just his second start of the season for Inter Miami in place of the injured Oscar Ustari.