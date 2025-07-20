'He's happy here', Howe backs Isak to start new season with Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe before the match on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on Saturday expressed confidence that star striker Alexander Isak will remain with the club and be available at the start of the 2025–26 season, despite the Swedish international being left out of their 4-0 pre-season defeat to Celtic amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Earlier this week, reports linked Isak with a possible move to Liverpool. The forward scored 23 Premier League goals last season, finishing second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Isak, who has been capped 52 times for Sweden, joined Newcastle from La Liga side Real Sociedad in 2022. Since his arrival, he has netted 62 goals in 109 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly, Howe explained that he decided to omit the striker from the matchday squad due to the growing transfer speculation. However, he remained optimistic that Isak would stay.

“It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us, but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him.

“The last thing he needed was to be sat in the stands watching. That wouldn’t have been fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player by the end of the transfer window,” Howe said.

Howe admitted he could not offer absolute certainty about any player’s future but emphasised Isak’s happiness at the club.

“It’s difficult to give 100 percent clarity on any player, but Alex is happy here. He loves the club, the staff, the players, and the team. I’m confident he’ll be with us when the season starts,” he added.

He also acknowledged having private discussions with Isak, noting the reality of professional football careers.

“Yes, I’ve spoken with him, that’s not unusual. I respect how short a player's career is. But Alex has been excellent. He’s trained well, and we understand there will be noise around him,” he concluded.