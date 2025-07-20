Marcus Smart set to join Los Angeles Lakers on two year deal

Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Mar 22, 2025. — Reuters

Former two-time NBA Hustle Award winner Marcus Smart has agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards and is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, Smart is set to join the Lakers on a two-year, USD 11 million deal, which includes a player option. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The move is said to be partly influenced by Lakers veteran Luka Doncic, who reportedly reached out to Smart expressing interest in teaming up with him as a two-way player.

Doncic, who dealt with a right hand finger injury last season, averaged a career-low 20 minutes per game.

Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2023–24 season, where he played 19 games before being moved to Washington.

Despite injury setbacks over the past two seasons, Smart still appeared in 54 games and maintained an average of 9.0 points and 3.2 assists per game.

He is best known for his defensive prowess, earning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 and playing a key role in the Boston Celtics' nine consecutive playoff appearances during his tenure. He helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Selected sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Smart has averaged 10.6 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting, including 32.4 percent from three-point range.

Defensively, he has been a standout, with a career average of 1.6 steals per game, just six steals shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.

If finalised, the signing would give the Lakers a seasoned backcourt defender and vocal leader as they aim to make a deeper postseason run next season.