India suffer major setback ahead of fourth Test against England

India fast bowler Akash Deep (fifth from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of Harry Brook (right) on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground, July 13, 2025. — ICC

MANCHESTER: India’s pace attack has suffered another setback ahead of the fourth Test against England, scheduled to begin on July 23 at Old Trafford, as fast bowler Akash Deep is likely to be ruled out due to a back injury, indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, the development came after Arshdeep Singh was also sidelined earlier this week due to a hand injury sustained during practice.

As a result, the Indian team management has called up pacer Anshul Kamboj as injury cover for both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh.

Akash played a key role in India’s only win of the series at Edgbaston, reportedly suffered a groin strain during the Lord’s Test.

He left the field midway through the second innings and although he returned later, he did not bowl again that day.

He also skipped a net session ahead of the team’s travel to Manchester, raising concerns about his fitness.

According to Indian media, Akash is dealing with a recurring back issue, making his participation in the fourth Test highly doubtful.

The team had initially planned for Jasprit Bumrah to feature in only three Tests this series, but with Akash likely sidelined, Bumrah may now lead the attack in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep is expected to need at least ten more days to recover from the cut on his bowling hand, further depleting India’s fast-bowling options for the crucial fixture.

The young pacer Anshul Kamboj has been drafted as a precautionary measure and could be in contention for a debut if both Akash and Arshdeep are ruled out.

It is pertinent to mention that England defeated India by a narrow margin of 22 runs in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s last week.

Chasing a target of 193, India’s batting lineup collapsed for 170, despite a resilient half-century from Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

England captain Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

With this win, England now lead the series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to 27.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.

