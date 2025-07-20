PSB announces cash reward for Pakistan’s U16 Volleyball Champions

Pakistan players celebrate during the match against Iran at the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand on July 17, 2025. - Pakistan Volleyball Federation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 8.2 million for the Pakistan under-16 volleyball team and their coaching staff in recognition of their historic triumph at the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship.

The young team made headlines by clinching the continental title and in response, the PSB has moved swiftly to honour the achievement under its cash award policy 2024.

According to a PSB spokesperson, each of the 12 players in the championship-winning squad will receive Rs 600,000, amounting to Rs 7.2 million in total.

The policy stipulates that 30 percent of the team award in continental events is distributed as an individual prize to each gold medal winning player.

Additionally, Rs one million has been allocated to the coaching staff, which is entitled to 50 percent of the team’s total award value under the same policy.

For the unversed, Pakistan secured an enthralling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over defending champions Iran to win the AVC Asian men's U16 Volleyball championship here at the Nakhon Pathom Gymnasium on Saturday.

Pakistan’s journey to the final has been remarkable as they opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over South Korea (25-16, 25-19, 25-8), followed by a dominant performance against Saudi Arabia (25-14, 25-13, 25-11).

In their third group match, they maintained their perfect record by defeating Chinese Taipei in straight sets (26-24, 25-14, 25-16).

The Pakistani squad extended their unbeaten streak in the first crossover round with a 3-0 win over Indonesia.

The national U16 team ultimately booked their spot in the final by registering a perfect 3-0 victory over arch-rivals India in the blockbuster semi-final on Thursday.

The Green Shirts put on a commanding display, winning in straight sets with scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12. Pakistan outperformed India in all departments attack, block and service to register a clinical win.