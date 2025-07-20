Suarez powers Diamondbacks to third straight win over Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrates after hitting his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Jul 12, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Eugenio Suarez delivered a stellar performance with two home runs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a dominant 10-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Saturday, marking their third straight MLB victory.

Geraldo Perdomo kept the momentum going with three singles and four RBIs, while Ryne Nelson pitched six strong innings, allowing just one run for the Diamondbacks.

A win in Sunday’s series finale would not only complete a clean sweep but also bring Arizona back to a .500 record, keeping them in the mix for the National League wild-card race.

The Cardinals’ only run came from an Alec Burleson solo homer in the sixth inning. Nelson, meanwhile, continued his solid form with a 2.29 ERA over his last seven starts.

Arizona jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, beginning with a leadoff triple by Corbin Carroll, who was driven in by Perdomo's RBI single.

After Josh Naylor reached on catcher’s interference with two outs, Suarez followed with a two-run homer to left field.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 5-0 in the second inning with Blaze Alexander’s RBI single. Suarez struck again in the third, crushing a solo shot to right-center field.

St. Louis starter Sonny Gray endured his worst outing of the season, surrendering a season-high nine runs eight earned on 11 hits over three 1/3 innings, while striking out five.

The Cardinals, who have now dropped 10 of their last 14 games, will send Miles Mikolas to the mound in the series finale on Sunday. Arizona will counter with Merrill Kelly.