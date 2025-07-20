Peshawar Zalmi star set for Australia T20I debut against West Indies in series opener

Mitchell Owen (L) celebrates with teammate Tom Kohler-Cadmore after taking a catch to dismiss Finn Allen during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. - AFP

JAMAICA: Mitchell Owen is set to make his international debut for Australia in the first T20I against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Sunday, as confirmed by captain Mitch Marsh on the eve of the match.

Owen will receive T20 cap number 112 when the series kicks off in Kingston. The debut marks the latest milestone in a remarkable eight-month rise for the Tasmanian all-rounder.

Owen burst into the spotlight during the Big Bash League (BBL) 14 season, where he struck two centuries, including a record-equalling 39-ball hundred in the final that helped Hobart Hurricanes secure their maiden BBL title.

Owen’s domestic success quickly translated to global recognition, landing him deals in South Africa’s SA20, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC).

His standout MLC season saw him named tournament MVP after scoring 313 runs and taking 14 wickets for runners-up Washington Freedom.

Australia’s T20 regulars, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, have been rested following their 3-0 Test series win over the West Indies.

Head is also sitting out this series but is expected to feature in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match T20I series between Australia and West Indies is set to begin on July 20 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Australia's T20 squad for West Indies series:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia vs West Indies T20I series schedule: