Afro Asia Cup revival on cards as Zimbabwe’s Mukuhlani takes charge of Africa cricket

HARARE: The chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Tavengwa Mukuhlani on Saturday elected as the chairman of the Africa Cricket Association, with his first assignments including the revival and organisation of the Afro-Asia Cup and the inclusion of cricket in the Africa Games 2027.

His appointment was unanimously confirmed by all 23 ACA member associations during their annual general meeting held in Singapore on Friday.

In a statement released by ZC, Mukuhlani described his appointment as the beginning of a new era for cricket on the African continent.

“We stand today at the threshold of a new era for African cricket, an era defined by stronger governance, broader opportunity and renewed ambition,” he said.

“Let us continue building on the progress we have made, united by a common purpose and driven by a shared love for the game.”

The ACA, which includes full members South Africa and Zimbabwe, has recently undergone significant administrative reform, including the adoption of a new memorandum of incorporation to strengthen governance and ensure structural integrity.

Under Mukuhlani’s leadership, the ACA is expected to push forward key developmental initiatives, including the long-planned Africa T20 competition, the resumption of the Afro-Asia Cup, and the formal inclusion of cricket in the Africa Games in Egypt 2027.

Cricket made its debut at the Africa Games in 2023 in Ghana, where Zimbabwe claimed gold medals in both the men’s and women’s events.

South Africa sent developmental sides to that tournament, while Zimbabwe fielded a senior women’s squad and an emerging men’s team.

Mukuhlani has served as Zimbabwe Cricket’s chair since 2015 and has been re-elected three times, also sits on the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.