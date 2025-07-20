ICC hands temporary lifeline to USA cricket amid governance crisis: reports

Undated picture of USA cricket team - AFP

SINGAPORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday granted USA Cricket (USAC) a three-month extension to address its ongoing governance issues, providing temporary relief ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the decision was taken during the ICC Board’s annual conference held in Singapore on Saturday.

The extension comes at a critical time for USAC, which has been under scrutiny from both the ICC and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for failing to meet essential administrative and governance standards.

USAC was formally put on notice during the ICC’s annual conference in July 2024 and has since been under pressure to implement reforms.

However, according to sources familiar with the matter, the ICC’s normalisation committee, which visited the US last month, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made thus far.

In normal circumstances, such continued non-compliance could have led to suspension. However, given the geopolitical and sporting significance of the United States hosting the LA28 Olympics, where cricket will return as an Olympic sport, the ICC has opted for leniency.

The three-month reprieve is seen as a last chance for USAC to get its house in order. Despite the grace period, uncertainty looms over team selection for the LA28 Games.

While both the US men's and women's teams are expected to qualify automatically as hosts, the question of who will select those teams remains unresolved.

The USOPC’s ongoing concerns may still bar USAC from playing a formal role in the selection process, should governance standards not be met in time.

To address broader qualification concerns, the ICC has also decided to implement a hybrid model for Olympic qualification.

Under this system, some teams will qualify based on their ICC T20 rankings, while others will earn spots through regional or global qualifiers.

India, currently ranked number one in T20Is, is likely to gain automatic qualification based on rankings, regardless of the cut-off date.

In a related development, the ICC Board has also formed a working group to recommend structural reforms across all three formats of the game, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Further details on this initiative are expected to be released on Sunday, the final day of the ICC’s Singapore conclave.