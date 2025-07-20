Ecclestone shines as England thrash India by DLS method in second ODI

England’s Amy Jones plays a shot during the second ODI against India at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: England defeated India by eight wickets under the DLS method in the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday, leveling the three-match series 1-1 as Sophie Ecclestone starred with the ball and Amy Jones anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten knock.

The match, affected by rain, was decided using the DLS method. After persistent showers forced a reduction in overs, both innings were limited to 29 overs.

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved fruitful as her bowlers delivered with discipline and precision.

India struggled to gain momentum and managed to post 143/8 in their 29 overs. Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer for the visitors, making 42 off 51 balls with five boundaries.

Deepti Sharma chipped in with a steady 30 from 34 balls, including two fours. However, none of the other Indian batters managed to establish themselves, with six players failing to reach double figures.

Harleen Deol (16) and Arundhati Reddy (14) were the only others to cross the 10-run mark.

England’s bowling attack was led by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who delivered a brilliant spell, claiming 3/27 runs in six overs.

Linsey Smith and Em Arlott picked up two wickets each, while Charlie Dean contributed with one scalp.

Rain returned during England’s innings, revising their target to 115 runs in 24 overs. The hosts made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Opener Amy Jones anchored the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 57 balls, striking five boundaries and steering her side home with calm authority.

Tammy Beaumont provided solid support with a fluent 34 off 35 balls, also hitting five fours. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt added 21 from 25 balls, while Sophia Dunkley remained not out on nine.

India’s bowling effort failed to make a significant impact. Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana picked up one wicket apiece, but England’s dominance with the bat proved too much to handle.

For her match-defining bowling performance, Sophie Ecclestone was named Player of the Match.