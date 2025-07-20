Asif, Hasnain, Ahsan off to flying start in World 6-Red Snooker Championship

Undated picture of Pakistan snooker player Muhammad Asif. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistan’s snooker players continued their impressive run on the global stage as Muhammad Asif, Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan secured dominant victories in their opening matches at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

The Pakistani trio displayed top-class form in the short-format event, overpowering their international opponents without dropping a single frame.

Veteran cueist Muhammad Asif delivered a flawless performance against Ireland’s J. Chopra, winning 4-0. Asif maintained complete control throughout the match, with frame scores of 66-0, 75-0, 54-8, and 48-15.

Rising star Hasnain Akhtar followed suit with an equally commanding 4-0 victory over Egypt’s Mohamed Abdel Qader.

Hasnain’s frame scores—70-0, 45-11, 57-7, and 48-2—reflected his dominance and composure at the table.

Ahsan Ramzan extended his winning streak by defeating Oman’s Sami Al-Hamrashdi with a convincing 4-0 scoreline. Ramzan recorded frame wins of 60-1, 39-16, 48-9, and 50-11.

Earlier in the tournament, Ramzan also impressed in the Under-21 category, where he defeated Bahrain’s Mahmood Ahmed 3-0 in the group stage.

His scores in that match were 59-2, 82-6, and 74-6, further cementing his status as one of the most promising young snooker players on the international circuit.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asif added another feather to his cap last week when he edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 to win the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship, held at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain.

In another major triumph, Hasnain Akhtar claimed the IBSF World U17 Championship title by outclassing Poland’s Riley Powell 4-0 in the final.

The in-form cueist lost only one frame throughout the tournament and dominated the final with frame scores of 86-7, 73-35, 50-32, and 98-4.

With this victory, Hasnain becomes the first Pakistani to win the IBSF World Championship in the U17 category.